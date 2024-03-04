Merafe expects earnings bump as it benefits from weaker exchange rate
Headline earnings per share are seen as much as 24% higher
04 March 2024 - 12:22
Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, said on Monday that its earnings for the 12 months to end-December could be more than 20% higher than in the previous year.
It expects basic earnings per share (EPS) to increase by between 14% and 34% to up to 76c, compared with 56c in 2022...
