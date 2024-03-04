MC Mining advises shareholders to reject takeover offer
A consortium represented by Goldway Capital Investment has made an all-cash off-market takeover offer of A$0.16 cash per share
04 March 2024 - 11:57
Junior coal miner MC Mining, which holds coal mining assets in SA, has doubled down on its call to shareholders to reject a proposed buyout offer by a consortium of investors, saying it was “opportunistically timed to deprive [shareholders] of future potential value” of the group’s assets.
In a target’s statement published by MC Mining on Monday, which followed a preliminary view published in mid-February advising shareholders to not accept the offer, the independent board committee provided further arguments outlining why they believed the offer undervalued the potential of the group’s assets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.