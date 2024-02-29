Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Implats CEO Nico Muller on way forward after earnings hit

Business Day TV spoke to Implats CEO Nico Muller

29 February 2024 - 20:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lower platinum and platinum group metals prices have stung Impala Platinum. The producer reported a 78% slump in half-year headline earnings per share. Business Day TV spoke to Implats CEO Nico Muller to get more detail on the performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay seeks liquidation of franchisee’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Spur invests in restaurant water storage
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pepkor to sell The Building Company
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Leadership shake-up at PetroSA
National
5.
Anglo’s 10th ‘green’ ship to collect iron ore ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.