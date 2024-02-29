WATCH: Implats CEO Nico Muller on way forward after earnings hit

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Shareholders expect returns on their investments
Xolile Sizani to take CEO seat and acting chair Nkululeko Poya, who had been in the running, resigns
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail acting editor Natasha Marrian
Outgoing CEO Allan Pullinger says performance is commendable, considering inflation and interest rate cycle
Food, beverages and tobacco products help push PPI up 4.7%
Throw away the key, but don’t destroy profession, says Sehoole
Regulator is examining internal records after the board temporarily ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for alleged lack of candor in 2023
Reigning triple world champion Max Verstappen comes in sixth
Trident’s new spyder has iconic design and open-top elegance
Lower platinum and platinum group metals prices have stung Impala Platinum. The producer reported a 78% slump in half-year headline earnings per share. Business Day TV spoke to Implats CEO Nico Muller to get more detail on the performance.
