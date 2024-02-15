MC Mining says no to ‘opportunistic’ takeover bid
On Thursday, MC Mining urged its minority shareholders to reject a proposal, which requires at least 82.2% of the shares in issue to go through
15 February 2024 - 16:22
Junior coal miner MC Mining has rebuffed a proposed buyout offer by a consortium of investors, labelling it opportunistic and saying it undervalues the potential of its assets.
A consortium of investors represented by Goldway Capital Investment already holds a collective 64% of the shares in MC Mining, which has a primary listing Australia, as well as secondary listings on the JSE and the UK’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.