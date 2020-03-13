Companies / Mining

MC Mining’s loss widens as coal prices fall

Coal prices fell by almost a third during the miner's half-year to end-December, though it managed to increase production

13 March 2020 - 14:24 karl gernetzky
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

MC Mining said on Friday that changes in mine management failed to offset a steep fall in coal prices in its year to end-December, when its loss almost doubled.

The group reported loss for the period of $7.1m (R115m) from $3.6m previously, with coal prices under pressure in 2019 from lower natural gas prices.

The 30% decline in coal prices resulted in revenue decreasing to $11.4m from $15.2m previously, the group said, despite a reduction in the cost of sales. 

MC Mining relies on the Uitkomst mine for cash generation, but its priority is its flagship Makhado project, which will produce coking coal and thermal coal once production begins.

The group said it is making “steady progress” in securing the funding initiatives for the first phase of Makhado, with the group saying it expects this to be completed in the first half of 2020.

The group has moved to improve its production at Uitkomst, saying on Friday that run-of-mine coal production increased 11% during its half-year to end 2019.

In the company’s year to end-June, Uitkomst transitioned to an owner-operated colliery following the transfer of the underground mining contractor Khethekile Mining’s 340 staff and equipment to MC Mining.

The company said in 2018 that it had spent R65m on acquiring the equipment to solve issues regarding the availability of the contractor’s equipment.

In afternoon trade on Friday, MC Mining’s share price was unchanged at R1.80, having fallen 71.92% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MC Mining jumps 12% as its Makhado project advances

The coal miner’s share price has tripled since November, when it first announced its plan to buy two properties for R70m
Companies
1 year ago

MC Mining slides deeper into the red

The struggling coal company impaired its investment in the Vele colliery, which is on care and maintenance
Companies
1 year ago

MC Mining’s winning streak continues

MC Mining’s share price has tripled since November when it first announced it was close to securing properties needed for the Makhado project in ...
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sasol to expand sell-off to shore up finances
Companies / Energy
2.
Sanlam eyes bolt-ons to cement prime position in ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sasol jumps as much as 50% as oil price recovers ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol loses another 45% amid market sell-off
Companies / Energy
5.
SA economy may not recover for five years, warns ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

MC Mining CEO David Brown resigns

Companies / Mining

MC Mining coal sales jump by almost a quarter

Companies / Mining

SA’s tough times shake mining sector to core

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.