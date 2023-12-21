Copper 360 raises R274m as it aims to double its output
The money will be spent on buying Nama Copper and expanding its Rietberg copper mine
21 December 2023 - 13:51
Emerging copper producer Copper 360 has raised R274m to fund its acquisition of Nama Copper and expand production at its Rietberg mine, both in the Northern Cape.
“Further equity and royalty commitments for a further R50m is being negotiated that could see the total capital number increase to R324m,” the company, valued at about R2.5bn on the JSE, said on Thursday...
