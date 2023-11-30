Death toll after Implats mine disaster hits 12 as operations resume
Of the 86 employees involved in the accident, 74 remain in hospital
30 November 2023 - 09:37
Operations will resume at Impala Platinum’s (Implats’) Rustenburg mine on Thursday following a tragic accident on Monday that has claimed more than 10 lives, and injured scores of other miners.
Implats, which has described the incident as the “darkest day” in the group’s 50-year history, said on Wednesday that another employee succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to 12...
