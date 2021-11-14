Company 6
Diversified portfolio pays off handsomely
Higher iron ore and PGM prices more than offset stronger rand
14 November 2021 - 20:58
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) stayed true to its custom of balancing growth and rewarding shareholders when it paid a total dividend of R30 a share for the year to June 30 2021.
The dividend was up 150% from R12 a share the previous year. Spurred on by its diversified portfolio of commodities, ARM reported a 136% surge in headline earnings to just over R13bn or R66.88 a share, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 121% to R24.3bn from R11bn last year. ..
