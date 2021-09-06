Companies / Mining Patrice Motsepe’s ARM hungry for green metals The group’s continued interest in acquiring new assets comes as it released a strong set of results for the year ended in June B L Premium

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), a diversified miner chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is focused on adding green metals to its portfolio, as it scouts for new acquisitions.

“We are significantly more alive and more cautious, to make sure that the utilisation of our cash is indeed in those commodities that are part of the future of mining, not just in SA, but globally,” Motsepe said. :And the emphasis, almost over emphasis, on emissions and climate change makes it clear that those mining companies that are mining and producing those minerals that are in demand [for decarbonising] will do well. And that's what we're looking at.” ..