Patrice Motsepe’s ARM hungry for green metals
The group’s continued interest in acquiring new assets comes as it released a strong set of results for the year ended in June
06 September 2021 - 17:19
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), a diversified miner chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is focused on adding green metals to its portfolio, as it scouts for new acquisitions.
“We are significantly more alive and more cautious, to make sure that the utilisation of our cash is indeed in those commodities that are part of the future of mining, not just in SA, but globally,” Motsepe said. :And the emphasis, almost over emphasis, on emissions and climate change makes it clear that those mining companies that are mining and producing those minerals that are in demand [for decarbonising] will do well. And that's what we're looking at.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now