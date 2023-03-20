Companies / Mining

Afrimat moves to mining sector on JSE

Company says the categorisation more accurately depicts its business operations

20 March 2023 - 12:50 Michelle Gumede

Building materials and mining group Afrimat said it has changed its sector classification on the JSE from construction materials to the general mining sector, saying this categorisation more accurately depicts its business operations.

Afrimat’s share price declined 1.03% to R48.79 by late morning on Monday...

