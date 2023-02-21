Companies / Mining

Sasol makes headway towards clean aviation fuel

CEO says the ‘mixed results’ were supported by higher oil prices, but offset by operational difficulties in the mining and synfuels operations

21 February 2023 - 13:35 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 21 February 2023 - 23:05

Sasol is making good progress in realising its aspirations to become a supplier of sustainable aviation fuel.

The diversified energy and chemicals company, which is one of SA’s biggest polluters, has plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from SA operations by at least 30% by 2030...

