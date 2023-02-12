Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Air Liquide, a French multinational company that supplies industrial gases and services to various industries, is expanding its production in SA with a more than R3bn capital expenditure (capex) outlay.
The group — which supplies industrial gases, speciality gases and related services to the steel, automotive & fabrication, food & beverage, mining, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and glass industry customers — told the department of trade, industry & competition that it will spend R3.5bn on the project it calls Sasol T18. ..
Air Liquide invests R3.5bn in its SA operations
French multinational will expand production of its speciality gases
