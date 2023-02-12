Companies / Industrials

Air Liquide invests R3.5bn in its SA operations

French multinational will expand production of its speciality gases

12 February 2023 - 16:28 Kabelo Khumalo

Air Liquide, a French multinational company that supplies industrial gases and services to various industries, is expanding its production in SA with a more than R3bn capital expenditure (capex) outlay.

The group — which supplies industrial gases, speciality gases and related services to the steel, automotive & fabrication, food & beverage, mining, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and glass industry customers — told the department of trade, industry & competition that it will spend R3.5bn on the project it calls Sasol T18. ..

