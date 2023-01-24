Companies / Energy

Sasol signs renewable energy deals for SA

The chemicals and energy group aims to procure 1,200MW of renewable energy by 2030

24 January 2023 - 09:57 Nico Gous

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has signed three power purchase agreements (PPA) to supply renewable energy to its SA operation, as it looks to move away from the troubled state-owned power utility Eskom and record-high levels of load-shedding.

The company, valued at R191.9bn on the JSE, signed a long-term agreement with Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm to supply 69MW of wind power to its operations in Sasolburg, with supply expected to start in 2024...

