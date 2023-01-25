Companies / Energy

Sasol and Algeria's Sonatrach team up for green energy project in Sicily

Hybla project in aims to create a ‘Hydrogen Valley’

25 January 2023 - 17:59 Reuters
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Milan — Algerian state-owned energy company Sonatrach is teaming up with petrochemical group Sasol on a project in Sicily to produce “low-carbon” hydrogen and synthetic natural gas (syngas), as well as to capture and reuse carbon dioxide.

“The ‘low-carbon’ hydrogen and syngas, produced with energy from renewable sources, will be used to decarbonise processes at the two production sites and can also be used to meet potential further needs in the area,” the two energy companies said on Wednesday.

The companies, which both have plants in Sicily, did not mention any financial details in their statement.

The broader aim of the “Hybla” project, which the companies have just presented to local authorities, is to create a “hydrogen valley” in Sicily, which they said would have the potential to be among the largest in Italy.

The project envisages the production of 7,800 tonnes ayear of “low-carbon” hydrogen and 25,000 tonnes a year of “low-carbon” syngas.

Under the plan, Sasol Italy and Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana will also be able to capture and reuse carbon dioxide, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 120,000 tonnes a year, they said.

Sasol, the world’s biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal, is moving away from fossil fuels as part of its plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Reuters

