Companies / Mining

ARM expects headline earnings spike on higher coal prices

16 February 2023 - 20:24 Katharine Child

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), the company founded and chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, expects headline earnings for its first half to rise as much as 44% thanks to record coal prices. 

In terms of JSE listing requirements, a public company must alert the market as soon it becomes aware that its financial performance will improve or fall by at least 20% when compared to the previous matching period...

