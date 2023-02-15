EDITORIAL: Look after coal workers in energy transition

The price of gold falls by 0.3% to $1,849.60/oz amid fears the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening
Labour union leaders were understandably confused by being asked to participate in a consultation session for SA’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP) after the plan had already been endorsed by cabinet and presented to the world.
The JET-IP, a R1.5-trillion plan, sets out the SA’s financing needs between 2023 and 2027 to decarbonise the economy at the rate that would be required to meet its global climate commitments.
It was drafted last year by the presidential climate task team, headed by Daniel Mminele who stepped down from his position after his contract expired at the end of December. The plan was endorsed by the cabinet and launched shortly before the UN’s climate conference COP27 last year in Egypt, where it was paraded in front of global leaders by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
But while the plan might have received praise on the global stage, back home its reception has been decidedly frosty.
Unions and some political actors are concerned about the amount of debt SA will have to take on to implement its shift from a high-carbon to a net-zero economy. They are also worried about the cost to jobs of the pace of phasing out coal-fired power. They fear the privatisation of electricity generation in the country — a likely outcome of the energy transition.
The Presidential Climate Commission, which was responsible for developing the Just Transition Framework, but not the investment plan, was tasked by Ramaphosa to conduct a series of consultations with stakeholder groups such as organised labour and business to suggest changes to the plan.
But union leaders, who took part in one of the first of these sessions on Tuesday, pointed out that it was disingenuous to ask them to comment on a plan that has already been used by the government to shop around for funding overseas.
In any case, environment minister Barbara Creecy told Business Times last week that the government had moved past the conceptualisation phase of its climate funding ambitions and that it was “moving to the implementation phase”.
There can be no question that SA must move fast on its energy transition, and the fate of a relatively few coal workers cannot be a reason to stumble. The risk now is that in our haste we forget the easiest promise of the transition: that it will be fair and will not leave the most vulnerable to fend for themselves.
EDITORIAL: Look after coal workers in energy transition
