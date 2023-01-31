Companies / Mining

Mining industry records record-low fatalities in 2022

Minerals minister Gwede Mantashe hails ‘milestone’ year in which deaths at work declined to 49 from 74 in 2021

31 January 2023 - 16:01 Denene Erasmus
Picture: SUPPLIED
In what was otherwise a challenging year for SA’s mining sector amid a worsening power crisis and rail failures, the industry managed to reduce worker fatalities to a record low.

The 2022 Mine Health and Safety Statistics show that 49 mineworkers died on the job in 2022 compared with 74 in 2022 and 60 in 2021.

At the release of the report on Tuesday, minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe lauded the improvement, but called on the industry to make further improvements.

“There is a desire for zero harm, the way to that is through zero fatality, people must go to work and come back home safely,” Mantashe said.

Having reduced fatalities to a record low of 49 deaths was “a milestone”, he said, but added that the target should be zero deaths.

“There is a general understanding and appreciation that the health and safety of mineworkers is central to the long-term sustainability of the mining industry. It is the workers who convert investments in the industry into wealth,” Mantashe said.

The industry reported a total of 1,946 serious injuries in 2022, down from 2,123 in 2021. Over the past three years there have been no major mine disasters or accidents involving the deaths of at least five people 

“The industry will build on the momentum we achieved during 2022 when we halted and significantly reversed the regression in safety during the previous two years in which 74 and 60 of our colleagues died in 2021 and 2020 respectively,” said Lerato Tsele, acting head of safety and sustainable development at the Minerals Council of SA.

“This has been the result of many organisational and industry level interventions and resolute leadership from, particularly, the industry CEOs.” 

The statistics show the most significant progress recorded is in the reduction of deaths from fall-of-ground accidents, which declined to six from 20 a year earlier. No machinery related fatalities were recorded in 2022 compared with three in 2021.

The reduction in fall of ground fatalities were the result of several interventions implemented over a number of years, the Minerals Council said.

The long-term trend shows that these fatalities had fallen to an average of 24 a year in the five years to end-2020, down from an average of 111 a year in 2001-2005.

Key interventions were the implementation of entry examinations and daily safety checks from 2009. In 2012, netting and bolting of tunnel roofs and walls were introduced and the use of steel nets has become a common feature in SA’s deep-level mines.

While these statistics were encouraging, Mantashe said the safety of women working in mines was a concern.

About 62,000 women work in the industry and as this number increases “it raises new challenges in health and safety” on mines, he said.

“As male workers working with these women we must appreciate them, women must not be abused, women must never be objects of abuse; [they] should be respected,” he said.

In December last year the Minerals Council and members launched a partnership with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and GBVF Response Fund to support gender-based violence response centres in mining communities and labour-feeding areas.

Through the partnership the mining industry supports the NPA’s Thuthuzela Care Centres in communities near mines. These centres offer immediate care and counselling for victims, and collecting evidence to ensure successful prosecutions.

erasmusd@businsslive.co.za

