Mining fatalities decline in 2022

Minerals Council SA says there had been a steady decrease in mining fatalities over the past two years

31 January 2023 - 13:02 Dineo Faku
Fatalities in the mining industry fell to 49 in 2022, an improvement from the previous record low of 51 deaths recorded in 2019, the Minerals Council SA said on Tuesday.

The council said there had been a steady decrease in mining fatalities over the past two years, with 74 on-duty deaths recorded in 2021 and 60 the year before.

Lerato Tsele, acting head of safety and sustainable development at the council, said: “Ensuring safe and healthy working environments remains an unwavering commitment of the Minerals Council and its members.

“While the reduction in fatalities in 2022 is a welcome step change from the previous two years, the number of deaths on our mines remains unacceptable.”

The council also reported 1,946 serious injuries in 2022, down from 2,123 in 2021.

Mining commission aims to reform sector after disasters

As well as high-profile disasters and the displacement of communities, the mining sector has been responsible for widespread damage to nature and ...
World
3 days ago

Implats warns on platinum and palladium supply as power cuts persist

Situation may worsen in the years to come as power supply remains unreliable, precious metals company says
News
5 days ago

Southern Palladium speeds up licence request for PGM project

Scoping study concludes that a standalone project to mine UG2 reef at Bengwenyama PGM is the best option
Companies
1 week ago

BHP stakes another claim in copper rush

World’s biggest mining company agrees to fund exploration at three sites in Serbia
News
1 week ago

Anglo American turned a blind eye to Zambian lead poisoning, court told

The group lawsuit, filed in SA because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it held a stake in the Broken Hill mine in Kabwe, follows several ...
News
1 week ago
