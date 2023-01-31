Mining fatalities decline in 2022

SA is becoming more dependent on foreign investment as the current-account balance turns to deficit after years of surplus
Minerals Council SA says there had been a steady decrease in mining fatalities over the past two years
Fatalities in the mining industry fell to 49 in 2022, an improvement from the previous record low of 51 deaths recorded in 2019, the Minerals Council SA said on Tuesday.
The council said there had been a steady decrease in mining fatalities over the past two years, with 74 on-duty deaths recorded in 2021 and 60 the year before.
Lerato Tsele, acting head of safety and sustainable development at the council, said: “Ensuring safe and healthy working environments remains an unwavering commitment of the Minerals Council and its members.
“While the reduction in fatalities in 2022 is a welcome step change from the previous two years, the number of deaths on our mines remains unacceptable.”
The council also reported 1,946 serious injuries in 2022, down from 2,123 in 2021.
