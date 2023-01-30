National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Transnet’s $6bn debt plan should worry taxpayers

Sale of the rail operator’s global note programme suggests it may be trying to reduce its reliance on a domestic capital market becoming wary of lending to SOEs

30 January 2023 - 05:05 Garth Theunissen

Transnet’s plan to register a $6bn (R103.32bn) global note programme may be a sign that it is trying to reduce its reliance on a local capital market that seems increasingly wary of lending to dysfunctional state-owned entities (SOEs).

That is clear from the sheer size of the mooted programme, which equates to about 81% of the R128bn debt load Transnet had at end-September 2022 (of which about R20bn is in the form of foreign bilateral lending facilities). The general rule of thumb for companies with rand-based earnings is that foreign debt should ideally not be more than 20% of their total debt...

