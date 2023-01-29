Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.
Security is being beefed up on the railway line serving the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) to fight cable theft, which together with a shortage of locomotives, a strike and a major derailment drove the terminal’s exports last year to the lowest in at least 30 years.
Presenting RBCT’s 2022 results on Thursday, CEO Alan Waller said 86 armed reaction units were now patrolling the coal export line at night and 36 drone teams were providing additional surveillance. ..
Coal export boost of 20% 'achievable' this year, say TRF and RBCT
Companies hope there will be no repeat of strike and derailments that plagued logistics last year
