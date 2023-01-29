Business

Coal export boost of 20% ‘achievable’ this year, say TRF and RBCT

Companies hope there will be no repeat of strike and derailments that plagued logistics last year

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 07:03

Security is being beefed up on the railway line serving the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) to fight cable theft, which together with a shortage of locomotives, a strike and a major derailment drove the terminal’s exports last year to the lowest in at least 30 years.

Presenting RBCT’s 2022 results on Thursday, CEO Alan Waller said 86 armed reaction units were now patrolling the coal export line at night and 36 drone teams were providing additional surveillance. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.