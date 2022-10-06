×

Features / Cover Story

How crime, zama zamas and extortion are killing SA mining

If SA’s mining sector is a barometer of the social pressures facing the country, the current situation is disturbing, to say the least. Between illegal mining, mafia-like extortion rackets and community disaffection brought on largely by a governance vacuum, mining companies are feeling the pinch

06 October 2022 - 05:00 David McKay

Far from the unreality of middle-class metropolitan life,  mines have long had a finger on SA’s pulse.

For years, important events in the country’s democratic passage have played out on the mining stage: unionisation in 1982, the Mining Charter of 1994 and the 2012 Marikana massacre, which presaged a new, disturbing chapter in SA’s history...

