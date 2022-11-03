×

Companies / Mining

Gold Fields’ production falls while South Deep excels

CEO Chris Griffith says South Deep has been tracking well against its production targets throughout the year

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 11:03 Nico Gous

Gold Fields reported a slight drop in production in a quarterly update on Thursday, though the South Deep mine in Gauteng delivered a strong performance.

Gold production retreated by 1.5% year on year in the three months to end-September and 3.9% quarter on quarter to 597,000oz...

