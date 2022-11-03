Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Maybe the power would be used in ‘exceptional circumstances’ only as ministers have claimed, but these words sound like a slippery slope
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Scientists now know that methane is much more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas in the short term
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
The increase in car theft is due to increased vehicle usage as people return to the office and keyless access theft gaining popularity among thieves
Gold Fields reported a slight drop in production in a quarterly update on Thursday, though the South Deep mine in Gauteng delivered a strong performance.
Gold production retreated by 1.5% year on year in the three months to end-September and 3.9% quarter on quarter to 597,000oz...
Gold Fields’ production falls while South Deep excels
CEO Chris Griffith says South Deep has been tracking well against its production targets throughout the year
