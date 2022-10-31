×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

MINING

Roger Baxter calls it quits after nine years as head of Minerals Council

Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 12:30 Garth Theunissen and Nico Gous
UPDATED 31 October 2022 - 23:12

Roger Baxter will step down as CEO of the Minerals Council SA in early 2023, which will round off almost nine years at the helm of the mining industry employers’ organisation.

“Roger has led the organisation ... through momentous changes and challenging times, playing a key leadership role ... during this period of positive and transformative change,” Nolitha Fakude, president of the Minerals Council, said on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.