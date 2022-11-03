The FM talks to Tariro Mutizwa, regional vice-president Africa for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
It was a “this wouldn’t have happened to the other guy” moment for Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American.
Speaking remotely from South Africa to delegates at the Financial Times’s Mining Summit in London, he said the country was as secure an investment destination as could be found. He was then abruptly plunged into darkness, his face spectrally lit by a laptop’s glare. “Sorry my lights seem to have gone out here, and that could be load-shedding,” he said. Cue audience laughter...
Red faces as lights go out on Anglo CEO
