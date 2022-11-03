×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

Red faces as lights go out on Anglo CEO

Anglo boss in the dark but not put off by the gloom

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

It was a “this wouldn’t have happened to the other guy” moment for Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American.

Speaking remotely from South Africa to delegates at the Financial Times’s Mining Summit in London, he said the country was as secure an investment destination as could be found. He was then abruptly plunged into darkness, his face spectrally lit by a laptop’s glare. “Sorry my lights seem to have gone out here, and that could be load-shedding,” he said. Cue audience laughter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.