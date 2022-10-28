Eskom problems affect Implats’s operational momentum

Amazon.com and Apple were the latest tech behemoths to face heavy punishment by investors for their numbers on Thursday
Brazilian voters are returning to the polls for the runoff in one of most consequential elections there in years — and one that could have a vast impact on the rest of the world
The city expects more than 80,000 visitors for the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to the new king
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Launch comes as South Korea’s military wraps up nearly two weeks of major drills
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Barry Callebaut says the new chocolate contains more cocoa and fewer ingredients and should hit stores in 12 to 18 months’ time.
The operational momentum of Impala Platinum (Implats), which operates platinum group metals (PGMs) mines in SA, Zimbabwe and Canada, has been hit by problems at Eskom as SA battles with the worst power cuts on record.
This led to an increase in load curtailment, an agreement between the power utility and Implats whereby the miner can reduce its power demand through operational adjustments if Eskom gives it enough notice that it is struggling to meet demand. In 2022, SA has been battling with some of the worst load-shedding on record since it started in 2008...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom problems affect Implats’s operational momentum
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
The operational momentum of Impala Platinum (Implats), which operates platinum group metals (PGMs) mines in SA, Zimbabwe and Canada, has been hit by problems at Eskom as SA battles with the worst power cuts on record.
This led to an increase in load curtailment, an agreement between the power utility and Implats whereby the miner can reduce its power demand through operational adjustments if Eskom gives it enough notice that it is struggling to meet demand. In 2022, SA has been battling with some of the worst load-shedding on record since it started in 2008...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.