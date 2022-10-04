Rising costs spoil mining outlook after bumper year

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Former president has alleged lead prosecutor in his corruption trial Billy Downer leaked his medical documents to Maughan
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Business Day TV speaks to senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Discoveries by scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger open the door to potential new applications in super computers and cryptography
After some excellent saves, the Pirates goalkeeper was dispossessed while trying to dribble
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
Mining companies performed well during the past year, posting strong results that led to returns to shareholders at many companies reaching record rand levels. But there are signs that the good times will be short-lived as higher input costs, lower production volumes and other challenges start weighing on the sector.
Over the past year SA mining companies’ distributions to shareholders (including dividends and share buybacks) more than doubled to R190bn, capital expenditure grew 36% and taxes paid increased 14%, according to PwC’s SA Mine 2022 report that was released on Tuesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rising costs spoil mining outlook after bumper year
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
Mining companies performed well during the past year, posting strong results that led to returns to shareholders at many companies reaching record rand levels. But there are signs that the good times will be short-lived as higher input costs, lower production volumes and other challenges start weighing on the sector.
Over the past year SA mining companies’ distributions to shareholders (including dividends and share buybacks) more than doubled to R190bn, capital expenditure grew 36% and taxes paid increased 14%, according to PwC’s SA Mine 2022 report that was released on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.