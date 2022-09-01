×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Implats pays dividend despite reporting a drop in profits

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 09:48 Nico Gous

Precious metals group Impala Platinum (Implats) declared a final dividend on Thursday in its 2022 annual results despite a drop in revenue, profits and production, and amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and geopolitical challenges.

The R153.4bn company declared a final dividend of R10.50 a share, amounting to a R8.9bn payout. The total dividend for 2022 is R15.75...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.