Local bourse faces mixed markets in Asia after US markets close lower for the fourth consecutive day
Group’s R6.4bn offer to buy out minorities and go private sounds like cheekiness laced with a whiff of opportunism
The parcel of land will be used to support the development of emerging farmers
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
The JSE-listed miner says strikes and load-shedding put pressure on local operations
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Provinces are planning to spend billions on new water infrastructure as floods and droughts become more common
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Tech firms, retailers and governments are using the game to create three-dimensional worlds
Precious metals group Impala Platinum (Implats) declared a final dividend on Thursday in its 2022 annual results despite a drop in revenue, profits and production, and amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and geopolitical challenges.
The R153.4bn company declared a final dividend of R10.50 a share, amounting to a R8.9bn payout. The total dividend for 2022 is R15.75...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Implats pays dividend despite reporting a drop in profits
Precious metals group Impala Platinum (Implats) declared a final dividend on Thursday in its 2022 annual results despite a drop in revenue, profits and production, and amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and geopolitical challenges.
The R153.4bn company declared a final dividend of R10.50 a share, amounting to a R8.9bn payout. The total dividend for 2022 is R15.75...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.