Companies / Mining

DRA pins hopes on SA projects to turn finances around

31 August 2022 - 16:19 Nico Gous

Dual-listed mining engineering company DRA Global saw its headline earnings dwindle and revenue drop in the first half of 2022, but expects to benefit from new projects in the Middle East and Africa (Emea) in the second half.

Diluted headline earnings per share (Heps) fell just over four-fifths to 3.72c, while revenue is down 16.2% year on year to A$477.1m in its interim results to end-June. The company, which specialises in contract operations and plant maintenance, declared no interim dividend. ..

