Tongaat business rescue extended to end of March

Practitioners had sought an extension to end-June, but say the sugar and agri-processing business continues to operate

28 February 2023 - 15:23 Katharine Child

The publication of Tongaat Hulett's business rescue plan has been extended to March 31, against the wishes of the business rescue practitioners who had sought a deadline of the end of June.

Tongaat Hulett, which has more than R6bn in debt, remains suspended from trade on the JSE for having failed to release financial statements on time. It has been in business rescue, a form of bankruptcy protection, since October last year...

