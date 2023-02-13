Companies / Industrials

Tongaat on track to meet judge’s request for more details in civil case

Company sent back to the drawing board to clarify the particulars of claim against its former CEO

13 February 2023 - 20:33 Kabelo Khumalo
UPDATED 13 February 2023 - 22:40

Tongaat Hulett, which is fighting for survival, has until Monday to amend its particulars of claim in a civil case in which it seeks to recoup R450m from its former CEO and two other erstwhile executives.

Peter Staude and the other former executives have managed to convince the high court in Pietermaritzburg that some of the claims made by the sugar producer are “vague”...

