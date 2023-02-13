Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
Tuesday, February 4 2023
World Bank expects a rapid rise in SA’s storage demand with revenue of up to $2bn a year in 10 years
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Few of the steps to be taken cannot already be dealt with through already existing measures and law
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Nato in a race to stockpile ammunition amid ‘chaotic shelling’ in Bakhmut
Eastern Cape franchise’s unusual purchases turned out to be inspired gambles
Tongaat Hulett, which is fighting for survival, has until Monday to amend its particulars of claim in a civil case in which it seeks to recoup R450m from its former CEO and two other erstwhile executives.
Peter Staude and the other former executives have managed to convince the high court in Pietermaritzburg that some of the claims made by the sugar producer are “vague”...
Tongaat on track to meet judge’s request for more details in civil case
Company sent back to the drawing board to clarify the particulars of claim against its former CEO
