Tongaat Hulett appoints Dan Marokane as interim CEO

That after Gavin Hudson resigned from the troubled sugar giant in January

07 February 2023 - 10:47 Andries Mahlangu and Nico Gous

Tongaat Hulett, SA’s biggest sugar producer that faces an existential crisis, has pinned its hopes on Dan Marokane as its acting CEO after the outgoing incumbent Gavin Hudson effectively threw in the towel.

Marokane, who first joined Tongaat in 2018 as chief business transformation officer, will assume his new role from March...

