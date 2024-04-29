Astral expects first-half headline earnings to rise as much as 445%
The company expects HEPS of between 874c and 891c compared with 163c a year ago
29 April 2024 - 07:25
SA’s biggest poultry producer, Astral Foods, now expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended March to be as much as 445% higher.
At the end of January, the company advised it expected profit to bounce back at least 300% for the period, benefiting from the low base of the matching period a year ago, when the frequency and higher stages of load-shedding wreaked havoc on its operations...
