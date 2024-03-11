Metair to return to the black
The group focused on the recovery of the wiring business at its managed associate Hesto Harnesses and stabilising Mutlu Akü in Turkey
11 March 2024 - 07:54
Metair expects to return to profitability in the year to end-December as the group focused on the recovery of the wiring business at its managed associate Hesto Harnesses and stabilising Mutlu Akü in Turkey.
The automotive components manufacturer and battery maker expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 128c and 140c from a loss of 17c a year ago, it said in a statement on Monday...
