Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Metair gets an interim revenue boost

Business Day TV speaks to Metair Investments CEO Sjoerd Douwenga about the group’s half-year earnings

14 September 2023 - 16:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Industrial group Metair Investments reported a 31% jump in revenue for the six months to end-June, thanks to strong OEM vehicle production. But while operating profit more than doubled, headline earnings per share were down 9%. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Sjoerd Douwenga.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Retrenchments at Sibanye could affect nearly ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Metair profit grows but Ford project hit by ...
Companies
3.
FirstRand posts 11% rise in annual profit as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
SoftBank’s Arm returns to Nasdaq valued at $54.5bn
Companies
5.
Deutsche Bank to offer crypto services for clients
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Metair profit grows but Ford project hit by challenges

Companies

Metair’s executive flight intensifies

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.