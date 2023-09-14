Industrial group Metair Investments reported a 31% jump in revenue for the six months to end-June, thanks to strong OEM vehicle production. But while operating profit more than doubled, headline earnings per share were down 9%. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Sjoerd Douwenga.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Metair gets an interim revenue boost
Business Day TV speaks to Metair Investments CEO Sjoerd Douwenga about the group’s half-year earnings
Industrial group Metair Investments reported a 31% jump in revenue for the six months to end-June, thanks to strong OEM vehicle production. But while operating profit more than doubled, headline earnings per share were down 9%. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Sjoerd Douwenga.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Metair profit grows but Ford project hit by challenges
Metair’s executive flight intensifies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.