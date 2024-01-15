Pressure is on for new Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty
He will have to provide clarity and consistency after a year of executives jumping ship
15 January 2024 - 13:14
UPDATED 15 January 2024 - 20:30
The pressure is on for incoming Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty — the third candidate to take up the hot seat within the space of a year — to bring stability to the firm after a year of executives jumping ship in a tough operational climate.
Former CEO Riaz Haffejee resigned at the end of March and his successor, Sjoerd Douwenga, announced in December that he was throwing in the towel amid a string of directors exiting. This stoked fears about a leadership vacuum at the JSE-listed energy storage and automotive component specialist...
