Metair CEO resigns after less than a year in charge
Sjoerd Douwenga took over from former CEO Riaz Haffejee in April 2023
06 December 2023 - 09:04
Automotive components manufacturer and battery maker Metair CEO Sjoerd Douwenga has announced his resignation and said he will leave the company at the end of January after less than a year in charge.
Douwenga first joined the board of the company, valued at about R3.6bn on the JSE, in 2014, replacing former CEO Riaz Haffejee after he left in March (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2023-03-22-metair-ceo-resigns-to-pursue-new-opportunities/)...
