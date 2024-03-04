Raubex expects full-year earnings to rise as much as 10%
The group benefited from a pickup in tender awards in the second half
04 March 2024 - 09:40
Raubex expects headline earnings for the year ended December to rise as much as 10% after tender activity picked up towards the latter part of the financial year.
The Centurion-based group operates throughout SA with divisions including materials handling and mining, construction materials, roads and earthworks, and infrastructure. ..
