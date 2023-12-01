ON THE SPOT
Q&A: No need to panic, Bidvest CEO says
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa speaks to Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng about the operational health of the businesses
01 December 2023 - 11:54
Bidvest’s boss has moved to allay fears about operational performance, saying investors overreacted to a trading update that highlighted challenges facing consumers, a slowdown in renewables energy sales volumes and deterioration in the domestic logistics system.
Shares in the company slumped 10% following the trading update, their biggest one-day drop in 22 years, sparking vague talk about deeper operational issues...
