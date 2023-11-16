Logistics: where’s the value?
As Transnet fails, logistics companies are picking up the pieces. There’s still value to be had in the sector — but it would be improved if Transnet got back on the rails
16 November 2023 - 05:02
You wouldn’t be wrong to conclude that logistics companies are making a nice buck, thanks to crumbling state-owned logistics company Transnet. But their prospects would be a lot brighter if Transnet were actually doing its job.
“I have a contrarian view to the freight industry benefiting from Transnet Freight Rail’s disruption,” Super Group CEO Peter Mountford tells the FM. “It is possibly one of the worst things that has happened to us.”..
