VW hikes wages for US factory workers

Volkswagen joins other vehicle makers raising pay after huge UAW strike ends

22 November 2023 - 21:12
by Mehr Bedi
Picture: YURIKO NAKAO/GETTY IMAGES
Volkswagen (VW) said on Wednesday that it would hike salaries for production workers at its Tennessee-based Chattanooga assembly plant by 11%, weeks after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union won significant pay and benefit hikes from the Detroit Three vehicle makers.

The German company and other non-union vehicle makers in the US have come under increased pressure to improve pay and benefits following the record contracts achieved by the UAW in late October after thousands of its members went on a six-week targeted strike.

Japanese carmakers Honda Motor and Toyota have raised wages for non-union US factory workers in recent weeks amid signs that the union is turning its attention to organising the workforce at foreign-owned and Tesla vehicle plants.

Hyundai Motor has also announced a 25% increase over the next four years for non-union production workers in Alabama and Georgia.

UAW president Shawn Fain said last week that the union was getting expressions of interest in organising from many Tesla workers.

The Elon Musk-led company, which enjoys an operating profit advantage over other automakers, has not announced any salary hikes in the US

VW’s pay increase is effective from December, with a compressed wage progression timeline beginning in February.

Reuters 

Union workers vote to ratify Detroit deals, attention turns to organising Tesla

United Auto Workers says 64% of workers voted to ratify new contracts at Detroit Three vehicle makers
Companies
1 day ago

Hyundai to hike US hourly wages 25% by 2028 after union showdown

Korean vehicle maker joins Toyota and Honda in raising US factory wages
Companies
1 week ago

US car union’s deal cranks up heat on manufacturers

The agreement between United Auto Workers and two of the Detroit Three has increased the pressure on big corporations to make better offers
World
3 weeks ago

GM withdraws guidance for 2023 profit

Near-term EV production is also being revised downward as costs related to strikes increase
Companies
4 weeks ago
