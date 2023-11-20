Union workers vote to ratify Detroit deals, attention turns to organising Tesla

An independent contractor hauls vehicles made at the Spring Hill GM manufacturing plant as union members picket the plant in Tennessee, the US, October 30 2023. Picture: SETH HERALD/REUTERS
The United Auto Workers (UAW) said Monday that 64% of workers at the Detroit Three vehicle makers voted to ratify new record contracts after a six-week targeted strike, as the union turns its attention to organising foreign-owned and Tesla car plants.
The votes lock in the UAW’s tentative agreements with the vehicle makers until April 2028, which include a 25% increase in base wages and will cumulatively raise the top wage by 33%, compounded with estimated cost-of-living adjustments to over $42 an hour.
It also cut the number of years needed to get to top pay from eight years to three years, will boost the pay of temporary workers by 150% and make them permanent employees and includes significant retirement improvements.
The union on Monday released a new video on social media touting the "UAW bump”, referring to raises workers at nonunion vehicle makers have received since the agreements were reached with the Detroit Three.
US President Joe Biden appears in the video, which urges nonunion workers to join the UAW.
The UAW for decades has unsuccessfully sought to organise vehicle factories operated by foreign companies. In recent weeks, Hyundai Motor, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor have all announced they would hike US factory wages after the UAW contract.
UAW president Shawn Fain was in Washington last week to hold meetings to discuss the union’s organising strategy and is expected to outline more details in the weeks to come.
"Now, we take our strike muscle and our fighting spirit to the rest of the industries we represent, and to millions of nonunion workers ready to stand up and fight for a better way of life," Fain said Monday.
Biden, who has backed the UAW efforts to unionise other vehicle makers, hailed union ratification Monday.
"The UAW is fighting hard to ensure that all auto jobs are good, middle-class jobs – and I stand with them in that fight," Biden said.
Fain told Reuters last week that the UAW was getting expressions of interest in organising from many Tesla workers. “Workers at Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and others are not the enemy — they’re the UAW members of the future.”
Votes in favour of the agreement from workers at some parts and components operations who stand to get substantial raises as they move to higher pay classifications outweighed votes against the contract from some veteran workers.
Vehicle makers, looking to trim costs as they make the shift to electric vehicles, face higher hourly labour costs.
Ford has estimated the new contract will add $850 to $900 in labour costs per vehicle.
Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company is on track to reach full production schedules for assembly plants impacted during the strike. "The reality is that this labour agreement added significant cost, and we are going to have to work very hard on productivity and efficiency to become more competitive," Farley said.
About 55% of votes cast by General Motors members were in favour of the new deal, while about 69% of Ford members and 68% of worker at Chrylser parent Stellantis who voted supported the agreement.
GM CEO Mary Barra said the deal "protects the future of the business and allows us to continue to provide good jobs in communities across the US".
Stellantis COO Mark Stewart said the company will now "focus our full attention on executing" its 2030 strategic plan that includes launching eight new electric vehicles in 2024.
Union workers vote to ratify Detroit deals, attention turns to organising Tesla
United Auto Workers says 64% of workers voted to ratify new contracts at Detroit Three vehicle makers
The United Auto Workers (UAW) said Monday that 64% of workers at the Detroit Three vehicle makers voted to ratify new record contracts after a six-week targeted strike, as the union turns its attention to organising foreign-owned and Tesla car plants.
The votes lock in the UAW’s tentative agreements with the vehicle makers until April 2028, which include a 25% increase in base wages and will cumulatively raise the top wage by 33%, compounded with estimated cost-of-living adjustments to over $42 an hour.
It also cut the number of years needed to get to top pay from eight years to three years, will boost the pay of temporary workers by 150% and make them permanent employees and includes significant retirement improvements.
The union on Monday released a new video on social media touting the "UAW bump”, referring to raises workers at nonunion vehicle makers have received since the agreements were reached with the Detroit Three.
US President Joe Biden appears in the video, which urges nonunion workers to join the UAW.
The UAW for decades has unsuccessfully sought to organise vehicle factories operated by foreign companies. In recent weeks, Hyundai Motor, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor have all announced they would hike US factory wages after the UAW contract.
UAW president Shawn Fain was in Washington last week to hold meetings to discuss the union’s organising strategy and is expected to outline more details in the weeks to come.
"Now, we take our strike muscle and our fighting spirit to the rest of the industries we represent, and to millions of nonunion workers ready to stand up and fight for a better way of life," Fain said Monday.
Biden, who has backed the UAW efforts to unionise other vehicle makers, hailed union ratification Monday.
"The UAW is fighting hard to ensure that all auto jobs are good, middle-class jobs – and I stand with them in that fight," Biden said.
Fain told Reuters last week that the UAW was getting expressions of interest in organising from many Tesla workers. “Workers at Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and others are not the enemy — they’re the UAW members of the future.”
Votes in favour of the agreement from workers at some parts and components operations who stand to get substantial raises as they move to higher pay classifications outweighed votes against the contract from some veteran workers.
Vehicle makers, looking to trim costs as they make the shift to electric vehicles, face higher hourly labour costs.
Ford has estimated the new contract will add $850 to $900 in labour costs per vehicle.
Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company is on track to reach full production schedules for assembly plants impacted during the strike. "The reality is that this labour agreement added significant cost, and we are going to have to work very hard on productivity and efficiency to become more competitive," Farley said.
About 55% of votes cast by General Motors members were in favour of the new deal, while about 69% of Ford members and 68% of worker at Chrylser parent Stellantis who voted supported the agreement.
GM CEO Mary Barra said the deal "protects the future of the business and allows us to continue to provide good jobs in communities across the US".
Stellantis COO Mark Stewart said the company will now "focus our full attention on executing" its 2030 strategic plan that includes launching eight new electric vehicles in 2024.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Hyundai to hike US hourly wages 25% by 2028 after union showdown
UAW workers at GM’s Flint plant narrowly vote against labour deal
GM reaches tentative deal with union, ending huge co-ordinated strike
US car union’s deal cranks up heat on manufacturers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.