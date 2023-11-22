World / Europe

Rabobank fined €26.6m over bond trading cartel

The Dutch bank must pay up while Deutsche Bank avoids a fine of almost €156m after raising alarm

22 November 2023 - 20:48
by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/OREN ELBAZ
Picture: UNSPLASH/OREN ELBAZ

Brussels — Dutch bank Rabobank was hit with a €26.6m fine by the European Commission on Wednesday for taking part in a euro-denominated bonds trading cartel for a decade.

Banks about the world have been fined billions of euros by antitrust enforcers in recent years for rigging key financial benchmarks and currencies.

The commission said the cartel, which operated between 2006 and 2016, focused on euro-denominated SSA bonds (supra-sovereign, foreign sovereign, subsovereign/agency bonds) and government guaranteed bonds traded in Europe.

Government guaranteed bonds were issued for a limited period due to the 2008 global financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank staved off a fine of almost €156m after it alerted the EU’s competition watchdog to the cartel, triggering an investigation in 2017.

“Deutsche Bank has proactively co-operated with the European Commission in this matter and, as a result, has been granted full immunity,” the German bank said.

The traders operated at Deutsche Bank’s EUR SSA desk in Frankfurt and at Rabobank’s Investment Grade Bonds desk in London to exchange information on prices, volumes as well as current and future trading strategies and positions, the Commission said.

It said the traders used Bloomberg emails, instant messages and online chatrooms to communicate.

“Trustworthy and well-functioning bonds trading markets are crucial not only for the national authorities issuing bonds but also for the investors buying and trading,” EU antitrust chief Didier Reynders said in a statement.

Reuters 

WATCH: Banks under fire amid rand manipulation saga

Business Day TV speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at Treasury-One
Companies
1 day ago

Standard Chartered admits fault as peers challenge forex case

Commission regulator welcomes settlement with the UK-based bank that it says vindicates its case against 28 local and international banks
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Sasfin faces major reputational challenge

The bank has sacked the offenders involved in a scandal, but the damage to its image and trust will be hard to fix
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JPMorgan settles multimillion-dollar Epstein lawsuit

US bank's 'weak' oversight of wealthy clients exposed in US Virgin Islands lawsuit
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Rabobank fined €26.6m over bond trading cartel
World / Europe
2.
Activists take to courts to battle ‘climate ...
World
3.
Death toll of Brazzaville stadium stampede rises ...
World / Africa
4.
Australia beefs up cyber defences after rise in ...
World
5.
Cuban ministers shed light on economic crisis
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.