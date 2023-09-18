RFG’s higher prices boost revenue, but sales volumes fall
The food producer has to contend with constrained consumers and greater competition
18 September 2023 - 12:52
UPDATED 18 September 2023 - 20:24
RFG, whose products include canned goods, Hinds spices, juices and Today pies and pastries, says exports have been delayed by operational pressures at the Cape Town port.
“After initial signs of improvement earlier in the financial year, service levels have since deteriorated and shipping lines are bypassing the port if it is deemed too costly to dock due to the slower turnaround and waiting times,” RFG said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.