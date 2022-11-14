×

RFG sees annual earnings soaring more than 50%

Group's performance boosted by the international division, which benefited from higher global demand for canned fruit and fruit purée products

14 November 2022 - 14:59 Nico Gous

Food producer RFG on Monday said full-year profit would rise by more than half on the back of higher sales and the acquisition of the Today pie business.

The owner of Bull Brand corned beef, Hinds spices and Bisto gravies among other products expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strips out impairments and on-off items, to soar 54%-59% to between 135.4c and 139.8c for the 53 weeks to October 2...

