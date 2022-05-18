Companies / Industrials RFG falls almost 12% as it flags inflation pressures Headline earnings may still rise as much as 35% in the food producer's 2022 half-year, lifted insurance payments for lost profits during Covid-19 B L Premium

Shares of RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef, Hinds spices and Bisto gravies, were on track for their worst day in more than two years on Wednesday, after it warned that it was struggling to fully recover surging input costs.

The group, formerly known as Rhodes Food Group, still expects an up to 35% rise in profit for its 2022 half year, lifted by insurance proceeds, but in afternoon trade on Wednesday its shares were trading 11.78% lower at R11.16...