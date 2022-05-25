RFG grows revenue by a fifth, but struggles to recover surging costs
The producer is battling with higher prices for inputs including cans, meats and oils and logistics
25 May 2022 - 09:54
RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef, Hinds spices and Bisto gravies, is looking to recover rising costs in the second half of its 2022 financial year, with the producer battling with higher prices for inputs including cans, meats and oils, as well as logistics.
The group said it could not recover the full extent of these input cost increases in its first half, something which has hit the operating profit margin of its regional segment, which includes SA...
