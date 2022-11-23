RFG bears fruit in tough consumer spending environment

Investors are alert to any sign of a pivot by the Fed towards slowing and eventually halting rate hikes
These are sophisticated criminal syndicates that make staggering amounts of money and are well supported by corrupt officials who turn a blind eye in exchange for bribes
Employees of the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality are bearing the brunt of cash-flow issues due to nonpayment of services and continued vandalism of electrical infrastructure
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
The food producer upped its dividend as it profit soared more than two-thirds in its 2022 year
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Prudential Authority wants the executive to step down as chair of Telkom and focus his attention on Absa, sources say
Wednesday’s recovery efforts will focus on Cugenang, where at least one village is believed to have been buried under a landslide
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
This peaceful little Karoo town should be on every traveller’s bucket list
Food producer RFG holdings, whose brands include Rhodes, Bull Brand, Magpie, Squish, Hinds and Today, hiked its dividend as it navigated a tough consumer-spending environment to deliver a jump in profit.
The Western-Cape based food producer declared a dividend of 45.8c per share for its year end-October 2, a 57.4% year on year increase...
