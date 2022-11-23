Companies / Industrials

RFG bears fruit in tough consumer spending environment

The food producer upped its dividend as it profit soared more than two-thirds in its 2022 year

23 November 2022 - 12:05 Nico Gous

Food producer RFG holdings, whose brands include Rhodes, Bull Brand, Magpie, Squish, Hinds and Today, hiked its dividend as it navigated a tough consumer-spending environment to deliver a jump in profit.

The Western-Cape based food producer declared a dividend of 45.8c per share for its year end-October 2, a 57.4% year on year increase...

