Food producer RFG said on Tuesday that its group revenue grew 21% in the 11 months to end-August, but noted that it was still a challenge to pass on input cost increases to hard-pressed consumers.
Like its peers, RFG has had to increase selling prices to cushion themselves against the surge in prices of soft commodities, which has been aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
RFG’s 11-month group revenue jumps 21%
But the food producer has had to increase selling prices to cushion itself against a surge in prices of soft commodities
