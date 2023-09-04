Food producer AVI’s full-year profit rises 4% amid rising costs
While the company increased prices to counteract a weaker rand and raw materials, the move came at a cost to volumes
04 September 2023 - 09:29
Food producer AVI reported modest growth in profits in the year ended June after battling cost pressures, compounded by the effects of load-shedding.
While AVI increased selling prices across most product categories to head off the effect of a weaker rand and increased prices of raw materials, the move came at a cost to volumes in certain instances because embattled consumers could not absorb it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.