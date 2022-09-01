JAMIE CARR: Tucking into post-Covid freedom

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
Bidcorp: Tucking into post-Covid freedom
Any old fool can make money when the economy’s pumping and consumers are flinging the cash about with abandon, but it’s another challenge entirely to do so with the quantity of issues floating around in the world today...
Bidcorp shows how it’s done when dealing with disasters
